Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

On Thursday, there'll be sunny spells with showers, some of them heavy with a possibility of thunder.
Showers will become isolated later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light to moderate northeast breezes.
Showers will mostly die out and it will become largely dry for a time on Thursday night, then rain will spread from the northeast reaching Louth by morning.
Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate northwest winds.
Dundalk FC captain Pat Hoban with Zoe Murphy who led out the Dundalk team before the UCD game at Oriel Park in April,
Naomh Máirtín's Sam Mulroy was in superb form last weekend, hitting 0-10 as his side defeated the Dreadnots. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
St Patricks Joe Connor notched four points from play as his side advanced to the knockout stages with a victory over the Blues. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
