06 Sept 2022

PHOTOS: Dundalk woman Peggy celebrates her 100th birthday

Dundalk Democrat photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the celebrations

Donard McCabe

06 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Haynestown woman, Peggy Tuft, reached the remarkable age of 100 years old today (Tuesday) and marked the occasion with a party last Sunday at St Oliver's Hospital in Dundalk.

Speaking to the Dundak Democrat, her nephew Paul Renaghan said that she came from a family of five brothers - Willie, Jimmy and Paul's mother, who are no longer with us and her sister, Imelda Clarke, from Bay Estate. Peggy never married nor had children, and this, along with never smoking or drinking are what she puts down to such a long life, Paul laughs. Her mind is as alert as it has always been and she remembers and has a word for everyone she meets, Paul adds, and she can recall times from her childhood as if they were yesterday, as well as her times as a ballroom dancer.

Paul made sure to mention how grateful they all are for the effort made by Marie Butler and the staff at St Oliver's adding that it is the best nursing home in the country. From everyone at the Dundalk Democrat, we would like to wish Peggy many happy returns.

All photos by Arthur Kinahan

