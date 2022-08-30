PHOTOS: Inclusion Louth Fun Day at Oriel Park

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

Oriel Park was a hive of activity last Sunday as the curtain came down on the summer holidays with the Inclusion Louth Family Fun Day. Run in conjunction with its Official Community Partners, PayPal, the day was held as part of Inclusion Louth’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Pelican Promotions provided the entertainment, which included games and an on-site train, while the families were treated to hot food and ice cream from Mullen’s and Martin Food Equipment respectively. Established in 1972, and formerly known as Dundalk Parents and Friends of the Intellectually Disabled, Inclusion Louth is a volunteer-led community association that supports parents and families of those with a range of intellectual disabilities.

The association also liaises with service providers and the HSE, lobbies for improved services, organises a range of online talks, meetings, presentations and events, and raises funds to support the provision of services. "It was great to celebrate 50 years of Inclusion Louth with so many families at Oriel Park on Sunday,” said Nevan Finnegan, one of the organisers of the event.

“There isn’t a lot of support out there for families of children with special needs and you can feel isolated at times so this was a great way to bring families together to share information with each other and hear from different special needs organisations. It was a lovely day and great to see the families having so much fun together and sharing information that will benefit each other.”

“Sunday's event showcased the wonderful collaboration between Inclusion Louth, Dundalk FC and PayPal, and what a success it was," said Brendan Mulholland, senior manager at the club's official community partners, PayPal. "A great time was had by all which was evident from the smiles on everyone’s faces."

“Sunday’s Family Fun Day was such a great success," said Eoghan Bailey, chairman of Inclusion Louth. "Put simply, it couldn't have gone better. The magnificent volunteers from PayPal and Dundalk FC worked seamlessly with our committee in ensuring everything went smoothly. The feedback we received was very positive and you could see on the faces of our invitees that a great day was had by everyone, with something for all.”

Below: Dundalk FC players pictured with members of PayPal and Nevan Finnegan and his daughter Riona from Inclusion Louth at the Family Funday on Sunday (Photos: Gavin McLaughlin, Media Content Officer, Dundalk FC)