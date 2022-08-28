Search

28 Aug 2022

Joe Carroll: As Golden Twilight lands a gamble, ‘Shay’ misses the break

Joe Carroll: As Golden Twilight lands a gamble, ‘Shay’ misses the break

Hawkfield Ozark, winner of the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup, alongside his connections. (Photo credit: Dundalk Stadium)

Reporter:

Joe Carroll

28 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Dundalk Stadium housed another great day’s sport on Monday August 15th, a date resonant with many in these parts.  

Horse racing in the afternoon, along with loads of entertainment for children, had greyhound racing as a follow up. The public’s positive response must have pleased management.

The weather could have been kinder in the afternoon. Rain for a while caused a scamper for cover, but before long it was back outdoors for the racing and train rides, depending on your age.

The crowd for the greyhound racing part of the day was unquestionably swollen by a huge Ardee contingent. Their presence was explained by Runninta Shay taking his place in the final of the €20,000-to-the-winner Bar One Irish Sprint Cup. The well-bred black is owned by a local syndicate, headed up by bookmaker Mickey Rooney.

Following for the Co Cork-trained runner had gathered momentum during the five-round Classic, and after he had taken second spot in the semi-finals, he was never likely to lack for vocal backing when it came to the decider. Red rosettes, denoting the trap 1 from which Runninta Shay was due to run, had some supporters proud to wear their colours.

Sadly, Runninta’s draw was to be his undoing. Trap 1 had provided just one winner in the competition’s previous 21 heats, with 3 and 4 being the most successful. This stat would have a big bearing on the result.

While Runninta Shay was left flat-footed, the dog in 3, Hawkfield Ozart, got a flier, shading it from the evens favourite, Serene Ace, and Westside Frank. The expectation was that Serene Ace would pick up 6/1 chance Hawkfield on the run to the bend.

It didn’t happen. Hawkfield, running for the McGee kennel that sent out the 2009 winner of the competition, Inny Blue, got to the bend in front, and though challenged by Serene Ace and the other semi-final winner, Flashing Willow, stayed on stoutly up the home straight to win comfortably.

Runninta Shay, well backed before going off the 7/2 joint second-favourite, took fourth, while a first bend coming together ruined the chances of rank outsiders, Westside Frank and Manuone.

While disappointed with the result, Runninta Shay’s syndicate members were looking to the future. The dog was the least experienced in the field with just 10 races, and having won over the 525 is likely to be campaigned over longer distances.

There was better luck for local interests earlier in the day. Frank Lynch had Golden Twilight running for him in the feature race at the horse meeting, and what a triumph the 5-year-old pulled off.

On offer at 20/1 on the night before the meeting, Golden Twilight was backed into less than half those odds, going off at 15/2, and anyone who supported the bay gelding knew from a long way out that their money was safe.

Given a confident ride by the up-and-coming Dylan McMonagle, Twilight – carrying red-and-white colours, as his owner did in his football days – came home along the near rails to score by almost three lengths, and in the process added €29,500 to his earnings. The Michael Halford-trainer horse has now won four races, three of them at Dowdallshill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media