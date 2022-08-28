Photos: Stunning house at Blackrock's sandy beach must be seen

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
The Beach House at Main Street in Blackrock, is a modern architect designed property with a real edge. Tucked away at the south end of Blackrock s sandy beach, it also offers easy access to a wide range of amenities and services.
Guide price is €975,000. Viewing is strictly by private appointment. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald on 01 237 6308 for more information.
Used car prices have risen dramatically in the past couple of years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.