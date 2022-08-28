Creative Spark in Dundalk makes open call for Artist in Residence programme 2023

Creative Spark is a not-for-profit company established to promote creative and cultural industries, including new and emerging businesses and freelance practitioners, in County Louth, Ireland. Creative Spark provides a dedicated creative training and workspace facility.

The Creative Spark Residency Programme will provide opportunities for visual artists and art professionals to research and develop their practices. It will support both emerging and established visual artists working in any medium. Application is by open call and is open to Irish and international applicants.

Each residency will be supported by provision of studio space in Creative Spark, along with access to all the facilities and basic technical support. Support includes access to fully equipped Print Studio and limited access to the onsite FabLab.

Deadline to apply is October 10th.

Selection Criteria:

Quality of previous work and the capacity of the artist to deliver the proposed residency

Quality and relevance of project proposal to this residency scheme

Innovative approaches to the residency

The capacity of the proposed project to support the project to support the artist towards the creation of new work and/or in the development of their practice

Perceived benefit to local community or residents of Co. Louth generally

Please note no accommodation is provided (where possible artists can be advised about options locally).

Complete the application form and return to printstudio@creativespark.ie or by hard copy to Creative Spark Print Studio, Creative Spark, Clontygora, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Co. Louth. A91 HF77. For more information and application form see here.

Contact Creative Spark via phone at + 353 42 938 5720 or email at printstudio@creativespark.ie

This programme has been supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and Create Louth (Arts Service of Louth County Council).