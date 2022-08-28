Dundalk IT researchers contribute to new book on festivals and urban spaces

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) says it is proud to report that a major new book on international festivals and events includes a chapter by DkIT researchers on Drogheda, reviewing the two years that Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann was held in County Louth. DkIt says this inclusion in this international book is a "phenomenal testament to the profound effect the Fleadh had culturally, economically, and socially on the region".

The DkIT researchers, Dr Daithí Kearney, Co-Director of the Creative Arts Research Centre and Dr Kevin Burns, Director of the Tourism Research Group have collaborated to critically examine the use of space for the Fleadh in county Louth for Festivals and the City: The Contested Geographies of Urban Events published by the University of Westminster Press.

This book was edited by Andrew Smith and Professor Guy Osborne from University of Westminster with Bernadette Quinn of Trinity University Dublin (TUD), the book includes contributions from 28 leading international academics. The 300-page book is available free to download and reflects a commitment to make research as open and accessible as possible to everyone. The chapter on Drogheda reflects the benefit of DkIT researchers engaging with the locals and disseminating knowledge and information about County Louth and bringing it to a global audience.

See here to read the chapter by DkIT researchers.

The book will be launched at three prestigious international events this September. On 1st September it will be launched at the Royal Geographical Society Conference in association with the Institute of British Geographers. Hosted this year by Newcastle University, the RGS-IBG Annual International Conference regularly attracts over 2,000 geographers from around the world. Dr Kearney and Dr Burns initially presented their research at the conference in 2020 as part of the Geographies of Leisure & Tourism Research Group, leading to their inclusion in this publication.

The book will then be launched in Ireland at the Association for Tourism and Leisure Education and Research (ATLAS) conference being hosted by Munster Technological University in Cork from 6-9 September. ATLAS is an academic and industry network with members in over 60 countries. The book’s final launch date will be at the HERA Conference on Public Spaces: Humanities in Crisis/Crisis in Humanities on 8 – 9 September in Wroclaw, Poland. Humanities in the European Research Area (HERA) is a partnership between 26 Humanities Research Councils across Europe.

Music and Tourism are important areas of teaching and research at DkIT. The established BA (Hons) Music welcomes students from all over the world to study a range of musics including Irish traditional, classical and popular music in a creative department that includes programmes in music production, film, television and theatre.

The new BA (Hons) International Tourism Management programme prepares graduates to become effective managers in the tourism industry. Tourism specific modules develop an understanding of the complex issues facing a contemporary national and international tourism industry, while business and management modules will develop critical transferable skills in business, marketing, management, finance, and data analysis. There are also several ongoing doctoral research projects in the area of music events and tourism across the Creative Arts Research Centre and Tourism Research Group.

Staff, students and graduates of DkIT featured prominently at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in 2018 and 2019 when it was held in Drogheda, notably performing for the opening ceremony of the 2018 event with President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins. The Gig Rig programme included performances by members of the DkIT community and Seachtain na Gaeilge events were organised by Dr Adèle Commins and DkIT music student Ciara Brannigan. The Fleadh in Drogheda reflected the close connection of DkIT with the traditional music community in the region and performers from the Institute featured prominently across the week.