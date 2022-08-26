Friday's weather forecast for Louth

A cloudy start on Friday with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times.
The afternoon will possibly see some heavy falls locally.
It will brighten up elsewhere with sunny spells breaking through.
The rain will die out during the evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 Celsius in light to moderate northwest winds.
Friday night will be mostly dry and calm with a good deal of cloud and some clear spells.
Some mist and fog patches will develop inland too.
Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, but a few degrees milder in some coastal areas.
David Boyle helped himself to a hattrick of goals as Na Piarsaigh saw off Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.