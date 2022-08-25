Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

A mostly dry and fine start to Thursday with long spells of sunshine.
However, cloud will build from the west during the course of the day with the odd shower possible later.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
Thursday night will be generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
Some clear spells developing later with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.
