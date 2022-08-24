The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Glenmuir Utd 2 Rock Celtic 0
U16 Eamon Mulvenna Cup: Bay Utd 3 Dromin Juveniles 3 (Bay win on Penalties); Glenmuir Utd 2 Shamrocks 5; St Dominic's 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Ardee Utd 1 Quay Celtic 5; Rockville 0 Rock Celtic 7; Ardee Celtic 7 Woodview Celtic 1
U15 Gerry Gover Cup: Bay Utd 5 Glenmuir Utd 1; Bellurgan Utd 5 Termonfeckin Celtic 0; Quay Olympic 1 Woodview Celtic 4
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Cup: Ardee Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 1; Muirhevnamor 0 Ardee Celtic 2; Woodview Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 4
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup: Bellurgan Utd 0 Rock Celtic 7; Walshestown 1 Quay Celtic 5; Redeemer Celtic 5 Dromin Juveniles 0
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup: Woodview Celtic Blue 2 Bellurgan Athletic 0; Shamrocks Celtic 4 Quay Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 3 Bellurgan Utd 2; Rock Celtic 11 Ardee Rovers 1; Glenmuir Celtic 1 Shamrocks Utd 4; Ardee Utd 0 Redeemer Celtic 8
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Thursday 25 August
U12 Cup: Woodview Celtic Blue v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 7.00PM; Rock Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Sandy Lane 7.00PM; Glenmuir Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Glenmuir Park 7.00PM; Bellurgan Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 7.00PM
U14 Cup Semi-Final: Ardee Utd v Ardee Celtic, Town Parks 7.00PM; Rock Celtic v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 7.00PM
Saturday 27 August
U11 Walruses: Ardee Celtic Red v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 9.45 AM; Bellurgan Blades v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45 AM
U11 Seals: Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks, Dromin 9.45 AM; Rock Celtic White v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 9.45 AM
U11 Otters: Ardee Celtic Blue v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bay Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U11 Orcas: Bellurgan Bandits v Rock Celtic, Stripes Flynn Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Walshestown, Glenmuir Park 9.45 AM
U11 Dolphins: Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Cubs, Clancy Park 9.45 AM; St Dominic's v Muirhevnamor, Friary Field 9.45 AM
U13 Plate Final: St Dominic's v Bay Celtic, Bellew Park 10.00AM
U13 Shield Final: Ardee Celtic v Walshestown, Bellew Park 12.30PM
U13 League Cup Final: Quay Celtic v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 3.00PM
U15 Gerry Gover Cup: Rockville v Shamrocks/Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Rock Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM
U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic v Quay Olympic, Muirhevnamor AWP time TBC
U17 League: Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Rock Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.15PM
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Shamrocks v Carrick Rovers, Fatima 2.15PM
Sunday 28 August
U10 Hawks: Bay Celtic v Bellurgan Blades, Rock Road 9.45AM; Shamrocks v Rock Celtic Red, Fatima 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45AM
U10 Falcons: Quay Athletic v Shamrocks Utd, Clancy Park 9.45AM; Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Celtic, Dromin 9.45AM; Bay Utd v Ardee Celtic Blue, Rock Road 11.00AM; Rock Celtic White v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 9.45AM
U10 Eagles: Rock Celtic Stripes v Bellurgan Cubs, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Quay Olympic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Blayney Academy v Bellurgan Bears, Beach Hill 9.45AM
U12 Plate Final: Bellurgan Athletic v Blayney Academy White, Bellew Park 10.00AM
U12 Shield Final: Shamrocks Utd v Quay Celtic, Bellew Park 12.30PM
U12 League Cup Final: Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic, Bellew Park 3.00PM
U14 Premier: Quay Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Ardee Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Rock Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP Time TBC
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Bellurgan Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 12.30PM
U16 Eamon Mulvenna Cup: Termonfeckin Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Termonfeckin 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks, Gorman Park 2.15PM
Tuesday 30 August
U16 Eamon Mulvenna Cup: St Dominic's v Termonfeckin/Bellurgan Utd, Friary Field 7.00PM
