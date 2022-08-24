Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

After a mostly dry and sunny Wednesday morning, moderate southwesterly winds will freshen, feeding in some isolated showers from the west later in the afternoon.
As winds ease through the evening so will the shower activity.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.
On Wednesday night many areas will be dry with long clear spells.
It will be partly cloudy however with well scattered showers feeding in from the west.
Lowest temperatures generally of 9 to 13 degrees with winds easing light southwesterly.
