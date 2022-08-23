PHOTOS: Dunleer Tidy Towns Tea Party at Barmeath Castle

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

A new high was marked for Dunleer Tidy Towns recently with over 1,000 attending the Barmeath Castle Tea Party.

With hazy sunshine, a good temperature and a light breeze, the scene was set for a great afternoon of fun and entertainment. Organisers say the feedback was extraordinary on Facebook the following Monday, with everyone asking for a similar day sometime soon.

The organisers say they would like to thank all the sponsors involved in helping to get the event up and going over the last number of weeks. A big thank you to Bru and Rosemary Bellew, host and hostess, who give the use of their garden so willingly each year.

A special word of thanks to the volunteers, whether they be tea makers, washer uppers, rubbish collectors, car park attendants, tent erectors or handling the critical job of collecting money, all of who came and gave of their time and expertise to help bring this day to a really successful conclusion.

All photos: Arthur Kinahan