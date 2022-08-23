Search

23 Aug 2022

PHOTOS: Dunleer Tidy Towns Tea Party at Barmeath Castle

Over 1,000 attended the Barmeath Castle Tea Party.

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

A new high was marked for Dunleer Tidy Towns recently with over 1,000 attending the Barmeath Castle Tea Party.
With hazy sunshine, a good temperature and a light breeze, the scene was set for a great afternoon of fun and entertainment. Organisers say the feedback was extraordinary on Facebook the following Monday, with everyone asking for a similar day sometime soon.

The organisers say they would like to thank all the sponsors involved in helping to get the event up and going over the last number of weeks. A big thank you to Bru and Rosemary Bellew, host and hostess, who give the use of their garden so willingly each year. 

A special word of thanks to the volunteers, whether they be tea makers, washer uppers, rubbish collectors, car park attendants, tent erectors or handling the critical job of collecting money, all of who came and gave of their time and expertise to help bring this day to a really successful conclusion. 

All photos: Arthur Kinahan

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media