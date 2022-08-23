Go ahead given for 18 new apartments in Dundalk town centre

Planning permission has been granted for a new five storey mixed use building comprising two retail/office units at ground floor level and 18 apartments over 4 storeys above, at Francis Street in Dundalk.

Louth County Council has granted conditional planning permission to Paula Tiernan for the development, that will see the demolition of an existing single storey office building at Francis Street and the development of the new mixed use building. The planned apartments comprise 12 one bed apartments and six two beds. Four of the one bed apartment and one of the two bed apartments are planned for floor levels one-three, while floor level four consists of three, two bed apartments.

The planning application for the new development was made on 10 September 2021, but further information was sought by the local authority on 21 October. The further information that was requested was received by Louth County Council on 28 July 2022.

The further information provided to Louth County Council in July included design statement, revised plans, sections and elevations, revised site plans, shadow projection drawings/details and associated report. It also included photomontages/3d images of the revised development; details relating to the legal ownership/title and rights of way; details relating to the roads and traffic/car parking management including electric vehicle charging; bicycle parking details and details relating to services including Irish water confirmation of feasibility and surface water attenuation structures.

An objection had been submitted against the planned development by the Douglas Court Residents Association. Louth County Council granted planning permission for the development on 19 August, subject to 20 conditions.