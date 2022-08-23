Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Good sunny spells will develop after a rather cloudy morning.
There will be well scattered showers, but most areas will have a dry afternoon.
Cloud will increase later, with a chance of rain developing in the evening.
Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with mostly light westerly winds.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain overnight, possibly heavy in parts.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, mildest in the southeast.
Moderate southwest winds will develop overnight.
Ciaran Murphy , St Pats, cuts out the danger of Casey Byrne, ST Mochtas, in the Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship game in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
At the Wastewater Treatment Plant, sewage related litter adds to the volume of solid matter which has to be carefully and expensively removed for landfill.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.