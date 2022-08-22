Additional €8 million investment for AMTCE in Dundalk

The Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) at Xerox Technology Park in Dundalk is set to benefit from an additional almost €8 million investment by SOLAS.

Martin G O’Brien, the CEO of the Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) and founder of AMTCE, has received approval from SOLAS to go to tender for the Centre’s final phase of works. The AMTCE was established by the LMETB in 2021 and is jointly funded by SOLAS and Enterprise Ireland.

The LMETB has already invested over €6.5 million in the AMTCE to date, in the provision of high-tech systems and equipment to support its training goals. The multimillion-euro investment by SOLAS and Enterprise Ireland will be used for the development and delivery of bespoke training and upskilling. Training capabilities in the Centre include a Robotics and Cobotics labs, CNC/CAM, Welding, Additive Manufacturing, engineering workshop facilities, a start of the art Industry 4.0 training line as well as computer labs and classrooms.

Commenting on the news, Martin G O’Brien said “The investment by SOLAS is testament to the importance of having a world class facility like the AMTCE to deliver the necessary training to underpin the transition of Irish companies to Industry 4.0 operations. It will play a key support role in the future of crucial sectors such as Manufacturing and Construction within the Irish economy.”

The 5,100 square metre AMTCE building in Dundalk is on a long-term lease from the IDA. It aims to be the strategic learning and training partner of choice to support the technology driven transformation of the construction, engineering, manufacturing, pharma and food & drink sectors.

In January 2022, the AMTCE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) based in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. The agreement will provide thought and practice leadership, enabling a tangible impact on Industry 4.0 skills development in advanced manufacturing across the island of Ireland.

It was followed in May by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between AMTCE’s founding body, the Louth Meath Education & Training Board, the Ireland Institute of Pittsburgh, Catalyst Connection Pittsburgh and the Portview Trade Centre in Belfast. The MOU promotes the exchange of knowledge, information, training opportunities, and the effective translation of integrated advanced manufacturing skills across the island of Ireland and the US.

The AMTCE delivers in the one setting hands-on, skills-oriented training courses and workshops by accredited industry practitioners in areas including 3D concrete printing (3DCP) robotic operations and processes, cobotics, additive manufacturing, IIoT, CAD/CAM, industrial control, Augmented reality applications, cybersecurity, process optimisation (Lean 6 Sigma), biopharma and food processing. All courses for unemployed are free, and trainees are paid weekly. Companies and their employees subject to eligibility are up to 100% funded by the LMETB/SOLAS.

Many businesses are already engaging with and sending employees to the AMTCE training facilities, courses being delivered include