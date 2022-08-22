Monday's weather forecast for Louth

After a rather dull start with some rain around it will brighten up with some sunny intervals and scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.