Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunday morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells.
During the afternoon and evening, cloud will generally increase with a little patchy rain or drizzle developing.
Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.
A mild and humid night will follow on Sunday night, with outbreaks of rain, heavy in places.
Temperatures generally not falling below 11 to 15 degrees.
