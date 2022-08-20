Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Apart from a few isolated showers, tomorrow, Saturday, will be mainly dry for a time with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells.
Cloud will be increasing from the north though, with a band of rain moving into northern parts during the morning, and the rain will be heavy and possibly thundery at times.
The band of rain will gradually move southwards over the course of the rest of the day, with the rain becoming lighter as it does, and with mainly dry and brighter weather following in behind.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 or 22 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest to west winds, veering westerly and easing later.
Saturday night will be dry for many with clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches in very light breezes.
Lowest temperatures will range 8 to 13 degrees.
James Rogers receives his prize for winning the Captain's Prize at Dundalk Golf Club from Captain Eoin Doohan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.