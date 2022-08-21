Rural link bus runs in parts of Dundalk weekly

The transport for Ireland rural link bus service operates in parts of Dundalk.
This bus operates on Fridays, picks up at your house and delivers you back home.
It is a great way to get to town and back with no looking for parking or charges.
The price is free for all who hold a free travel pass or €4 return to Dundalk for anyone who has no free travel pass.
It is a great way to meet up with neighbours, get to appointments, have a coffee, or shop.
Route includes Faughart, Kilcurry, Lurgankeel, Dungooley, Roche, Hacksballscross and Sheelagh.
If anyone wishes to be picked up please phone 087 323 0048 and give your postcode to be collected.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.