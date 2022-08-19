Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Friday will bring a mix of cloud and some good spells of sunshine, but scattered showers too, a few heavy.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty west to southwest winds.
Friday night will see clear spells and scattered showers at first.
It will turn cloudy overnight, and later a spell of showery rain will move in from the northwest.
Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong on exposed coasts.
