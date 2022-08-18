Search

18 Aug 2022

Closing ceremonies for Louth Libraries 'The Summer Stars Reading Adventure' initiative

Reporter:

Jason Newman

18 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Louth Library Service would like to extend huge congratulations to all the children who took part in The Summer Stars Reading Adventure across the county. 

All participants went on lots of fabulous adventures this summer reading about everything from pirates to parrots!

Louth Library Service had so much fun welcoming you into Dundalk, Drogheda, Ardee, Carlingford and Dunleer Libraries, and we loved hearing about all the wonderful books you had read. 

Having completed the Summer Stars Reading Adventure, all library branches would like to invite all the participants to the closing ceremonies on the 26th of August at 11am.

During the events if you haven’t already, you can bring back your reading card and library staff will present each participant a reading certificate of achievement!

