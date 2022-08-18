Closing ceremonies for Louth Libraries 'The Summer Stars Reading Adventure' initiative

Louth Library Service would like to extend huge congratulations to all the children who took part in The Summer Stars Reading Adventure across the county.
All participants went on lots of fabulous adventures this summer reading about everything from pirates to parrots!
Louth Library Service had so much fun welcoming you into Dundalk, Drogheda, Ardee, Carlingford and Dunleer Libraries, and we loved hearing about all the wonderful books you had read.
Having completed the Summer Stars Reading Adventure, all library branches would like to invite all the participants to the closing ceremonies on the 26th of August at 11am.
During the events if you haven’t already, you can bring back your reading card and library staff will present each participant a reading certificate of achievement!
Derek Crilly in action for his old club Dundalk Gaels. This season he will line out instead for Stabannon Parnells in the Junior Championship
Junior players pose for a photo at the Championship Launch in Darver earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Stabannon joint captains Thomas Campbell and David Cluskey receiving the Division 3B trophy from County Board Secretary Bob Doheny
The O Raghallaighs team celebrate with the Div2 trophy after their victory over the Irelanders secured the title
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.