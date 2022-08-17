Search

17 Aug 2022

A stroll in memory of Dundalk woman Joan Brady


A stroll in memory of Dundalk woman Joan Brady

Joan Brady with her daughters Helen and Susan

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

17 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

Friends of the late Joan Brady, well known around Dundalk for her yearly participation in the Women’s Mini Marathon, are holding a stroll in her memory.

The walk will take place on Sunday September 18th at 3pm starting at the bandstand in St Helena's Park and will go along the river-side and over the Newry Road bridge and back to the park.

Joan died suddenly on Mother's Day this year and and the organisers would love if all who knew Joan could come and participate.

Joan organised buses to the Women's Mini Marathons in Dublin down through the years.

This year would have been Joan's 40th marathon, so her two daughter, Helen and Susan, daughter-in-law Emma Cooney and granddaughter Alva completed the marathon in her honour so that the 40th medal would complete her collection.

It was a momentous day when the family of Joan collected her 40th medal on the 40th anniversary of the event.

“My mum was all ready to do this mini marathon. It was the 40th one and she did every single one each year and it was the highlight of her year for sure,” her daughter Helen previously told the Democrat.

“So we decided because she passed away there at the end of March the four of us, myself, my sister, my sister in law and my niece would do the marathon in her honour to get her 40th medal.”

Joan, previously worked in the advertising section of the Democrat and was well known around the town for her work with local charities and as a campaigner for Amnesty International, and as late as last year was still organising art competitions in local schools.

But, perhaps what Joan was best known for was her yearly running of the Women’s Mini Marathon beginning with its inception in 1983, along with setting up the Dundalk Joggers walking group.

