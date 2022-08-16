Miss Louth gets busy at the Miss Ireland 2022 nationwide beach and waterways clean-up

From August 12-14, the 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title put their collective strength and unity together to co-ordinate a big beach clean-up all over Ireland. Thousands have flocked to our beaches and waterways during the recent warm weather but the glorious sunshine also brought "rubbish weather" as many beaches and waterways across Ireland were left in dire conditions by sun seekers leaving their rubbish behind.

Miss Meath, Aine Duff (26) from Drumconrath Co Meath joined Miss Navan, Anna Clarke (24) from Navan, Miss Louth, Maiya McGonagle (19) from Drogheda and Miss Dublin West, Britney Mandondo (19) from Grangegorman Co Dublin along with their families and friends to do a clean up of the very busy beach Bettystown. Councillor for Laytown Bettystown Sharon Tolan and beach wardens Mary Lou Murray and Des O'Hanlon beach warden were delighted with all the extra help on the day.

Miss Ireland 2022, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic, undertook the ambitious volunteering initiative because, this year, the over-riding theme for Miss Ireland is ‘Our World Our Future’ with a focus on the environment and global citizenship. Each of the finalists all over Ireland gathered all of their friends and families to help make a real impact and highlight the importance of communities coming together to protect our beautiful island’s coastlines.

The big clean-up is one of the challenges that finalists of Miss Ireland 2022 are being tasked with in a challenging competitive process for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. Their skills are also tested in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist is tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

The most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland Final takes place on August 18 and 19 at the Royal Theatre Castlebar with 1500 people expected to attend. The headline sponsor for Miss Ireland 2022 is TanOrganic, the world’s first eco-certified, organic self-tan brand, and this year, for the first time, a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will also be awarded.

“For every TanOrganic product sold, we fund to remove 1LB of ocean bound plastic from the environment. We want to ensure that with every product we make, we are making a real impact and giving back to the planet.” said Noelle O’Connor, Creator and Founder of TanOrganic. “This nationwide beach clean-up is another step towards a cleaner planet and we applaud all of the Miss Ireland finalists for taking on this challenge with such energy and passion."

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world. The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives to do a photoshoot later in the autumn.

