New 136 home development planned for Ardee
Plans are underway for a 136 unit residential development at Dawsons Demense in Ardee, Co Louth.
Amay Developments Ltd have lodged a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) Pre-Planning application with Louth County Council for 136 residential units at Dawsons Demesne in Ardee. The pre planning application was received by Louth County Council on 25 July. Exact details of the composition of the proposed development are not yet available.
A Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) is largely similar to a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), i.e. developments of 100 housing units or more, or student accommodation developments comprising 200 bed spaces or more, or a combination of same.
The two main changes under the new LRD arrangements will allow for:
