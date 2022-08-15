Two taken to hospital following Dundalk collision

Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Anne Street, Dundalk at approximately 03:35am in the early hours of this morning.
Two people were removed to our lady of Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.