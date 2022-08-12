Search

13 Aug 2022

Plans for over 200 new homes outside Dundalk

Large-scale Residential Development pre planning application lodged with Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

Plans are underway for a new housing development at Haggardstown, Dundalk that would see over 200 new homes built as well as a new creche building.

McParland Bros. Builders Ltd have made a Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) Pre-Planning Application to Louth County Council for the new development. The date of the receipt of the application by the local authority was 30 June 2022.

According to available information, the planned overall development will comprise "the construction of a mixed use scheme with a total of 205 residential units and a creche building. Out of the 203 residential units a total of 139 apartments are being provided as part of the project."

An LRD is defined under Section 2 of the PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT (AMENDMENT) (LARGE-SCALE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT) ACT 2021 as:

  • (a) the development of 100 or more houses,
  • (b) the development of student accommodation that includes 200 or more bed spaces,
  • (c) both the development of 100 or more houses and of student accommodation, or
  • (d) both the development of student accommodation that includes 200 or more bed spaces and of houses, where the LRD floor space of—
    • (i) in the case of paragraph (a), the buildings comprising the houses,
    • (ii) in the case of paragraph (b), the student accommodation,
    • (iii) in the case of paragraphs (c) and (d), the buildings comprising the houses and the student accommodation, is not less than 70 per cent, or such other percentage as may be prescribed, of the LRD floor space of the buildings comprising the development.

The PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT (AMENDMENT) (LARGE-SCALE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT) ACT 2021 is an Act that provides for the making of large scale residential development applications to the Planning Authority. It replaces the previous Strategic Housing Developments process where applications went to An Bord Pleanála for determination.

