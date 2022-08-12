Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 12 August 2022
The death has occurred of Briege Finegan (née Kieran) of Sandymount Drive, Blackrock, Louth
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on 11 August 2022. Briege, beloved wife of the late Peter, dear mother of Oliver and Eddie, loving granny of Aoise and Edward and sister of Collette, Liam and the late Anne, Fr. Eddie, Mary and Olive. Briege will be sadly missed by her sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Brenda, Oliver’s partner Oona, brother, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Reposing at her home from 2pm until 10pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery, Haggardstown. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042-9334283.
May she rest in peace
