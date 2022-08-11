Decision to refuse new housing development in Knockbridge goes to appeal
The decision to refuse a new 54 unit housing development in Knockbridge, Dundalk has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
Louth County Council refused a planning application by Cuchulainn Developments for a proposed development, that would have seen seven detached four-bed houses, 24 semi-detached three-bed houses, 17 terraced three-bed houses, four terraced two-bed houses and two detached four/five-bed houses built at Ballinlough in Knockbridge.
Planning was refused by the local authority for the development for a number of reasons. These reasons included the proposed development would result in an over development of the site and is disproportionate to the size of the village; inadequate information provided in relation to surface water disposal, potential for flooding within the site; and fears the development may result in overlooking and loss of privacy of existing neighbouring sites.
Louth County Council made the decision on 7 July to refuse planning permission for the development, with Cuchulainn Developments lodging the appeal with An Bord Pleanála on 3 August. The case is due to be decided upon by An Bord Pleanála by 6 December 2022.
