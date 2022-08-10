Search

10 Aug 2022

Dundalk woman disqualified for drunk driving

Dundalk woman disqualified for drunk driving

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

10 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

Dundalk district court heard how a mum of four whose car hit a Stop sign in the town, was found on a street around the corner from the crash scene after a passerby told gardaí what direction the driver had gone in.

Fiona Connolly (44) of Priory Villas, Dundalk was prosecuted for drunk driving and driving without insurance or a driving licence arising out of the incident on June 27th last year.

Gardaí were on mobile patrol on Linenhall Street when they came upon a blue Renault Clio which had collided with a Stop sign at the Bridge Street junction.

Dundalk court: Drink driving prosecution dismissed

Dundalk man sentenced for sale and supply of drugs

A radio check confirmed the defendant was the registered owner and a passerby told gardai that a blonde woman in black clothing had left the car and had gone around the corner and Ms. Connolly was subsequently located on Patrick Street where she told the officers "I'm sorry. That's my car that's crashed".

She admitted that she had no tax, insurance or driving licence and said the collision happened around 10.10am.

She was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and the car was seized for being untaxed and uninsured and subsequently gave a breath specimen that was above the legal limit.

The Defence solicitor argued her client had been found in a distressed state and there was an obligation under the Judges' rules that a statement of admission must be read back and the person should be invited to sign the garda's notebook and be invited to make any amendments.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she was satisfied that the Garda had cautioned the defendant on a number of occasions and explained what that meant.

The Judge convicted Ms. Connolly of the drunk driving charge, imposing a €200 fine and a two year disqualification and marked the other charges taken into consideration.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media