Dunleer Tidy Towns holding Tea Party at Barmeath Castle this Sunday (PIC: Dunleer Tidy Towns Facebook page)
Dunleer Tidy Towns are holding an afternoon Tea Party at Barmeath Castle this Sunday 14 August from 2-5pm, to raise funds for Tidy Towns activities.
Admission is just €5 and there will be afternoon tea coffee and cakes on the lawn during the afternoon. During the afternoon, there will be a princess competition to select the princess of the castle, with a prize of a hamper and a trip with the winner's parents to the top of the castle, with the Bellews, the owners of the castle.
There will also be balloon figuring, horse shoes and a band playing on the lawn during the afternoon. Attendees can also visit the vast grounds, including the maze and the walled garden.
See Dunleer Tidy Towns Facebook page for updates on this event.
