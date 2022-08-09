Thomas D’Arcy McGee Annual Summer School returns to Carlingford Heritage Centre
The Thomas D’Arcy McGee Annual Summer School is back onsite in the idyllic setting of Carlingford Heritage centre. East meets West every summer at the Summer School where issues of contemporary politics are debated in the historic context of McGee and his pioneering views on multiculturalism, ethnicity and accommodation.
The Summer School has established itself as a popular forum for politicians, government ministers, ambassadors, academics, historians and community activists to exchange views and seek direction.
This year, as war rages in Eastern Europe, the pressing issues of ethnicity, conflict and resolution still dominate global discourse. The framework for governance and the lasting peace established under the Good Friday Agreement have never been more important as Brexit challenges the European project.
The 2022 Summer School looks through the perspective of D’Arcy McGee to understand better the significance of these current events as we bring together great minds and thinkers and activists from across Ireland, Europe and Canada to promoting dialogue and reconciliation.
Through a range of keynote and panel sessions, we are delighted to welcome back to Carlingford old favourites and present new voices drawn from the academic, diplomatic, political and social fields who will share thoughts and perspectives on how past lessons can inform the creation of peaceful, lasting and just solutions to contemporary issues.
A range of networking opportunities throughout the conference allow participants to enjoy the charms of this historic town, establish new friendships and copper fasten old ones. The schedule is as follows:
Programme Day 1 – August 31st 1.30pm
Opening address – Dr. Michael Mulvey
Speakers:
Evening
Day 2 – September 1st 10am
Panel Members:
