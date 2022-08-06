Louth County Council received 14 air and noise complaints in July

Louth County Council says it received 14 air and noise complaints in July, bringing the total number of complaints received this year to 55.

In total 28 waste enforcement complaints were received in the month of July 2022. Of the 28, 14 related to air and noise; two were farm complaints; six were related to waste from construction and demolition and six related to water quality. 19 waste complaints have been resolved and 9 remain open, pending further investigations. The total number of complaints received by Louth County Council so far in 2022 is 251.

In terms of litter enforcement, a total of 40 fines were issued in Louth in the month of July. Of these fines, three were issued in the Dundalk urban area, 18 in Drogheda urban area and 19 in the remaining county wide area. There were no fines issued for dog fouling in July.

There have been 992 litter enforcement investigations in the year to date with 169 carried out in the month of July. There have been 223 fines issued in the year to date, six of which were for dog fouling.

Looking at diesel laundering waste, three intermediate bulk containers (IBC’s) were located in July 2022. So far in 2022 there has been 219 IBC’s located within County Louth. The cost of removal and clean up to the local authority is approximately €273,382.08.