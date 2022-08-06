Gallery: Pictures from the 2022 Poc Fada in Louth

The 2022 Poc Fada was held today in Cooley with Kilkenny man Killian Phelan taking the overall prize.
Photos: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Cillian Kiely of Offaly at the start of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
