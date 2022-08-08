Monday's weather forecast for Louth

After a fairly bright start, cloud will increase from the northwest with the chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle developing.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.
Monday night will be mostly dry with some clear spells, some mist and fog will develop locally under near calm conditions with lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.