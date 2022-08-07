Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Dry with sunny spells on Sunday morning but patchy cloud and a few light showers will develop through the middle of the day before a return to sunny spells by evening.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.
Sunday night will be dry with mostly clear skies with some mist and fog developing as light variable breezes fall calm at times.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees.
Cillian Kiely of Offaly at the start of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals at Cooley Mountains in Louth. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
