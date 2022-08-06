Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Saturday morning will be dry and sunny.
Cloudier conditions, with a chance of light rain or drizzle, will extend from the northwest early in the afternoon.
Sunny spells will return again for the evening.
Highest temperatures 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light to moderate westerly winds.
Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, with a few mist and fog patches developing in a light westerly or variable breeze.
