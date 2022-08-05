Dundalk IT Junior Parkrun to celebrate 1st anniversary

On Sunday the 21st of August at 9:30am in DKIT College, the sports pitches there will be in full celebratory mode for the Junior Parkrun’s first anniversary.

Planning started in January 2020 with the support and help of Louth Sports Partnership and Parkrun Ireland, but it was not until the 18th of August 2021 that the core group finally welcomed children from 4-14 years old to attend the first inaugural Junior Parkrun in Co Louth.

Junior parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly family event every Sunday morning.

Children as far as Monaghan and Kilbroney have travelled to attend regularly, as Junior Parkruns in the country become more widespread.

There have also been parkrun tourists from children originating from all parts of the world, Wales, England and even Australia.

Junior Parkruns have taken place over the past 50 Sundays, there has been an average of 29 children weekly, with 256 children attending to date.

They have run, jogged, walked, or skipped 2928kms which is the distance from Dundalk to the South of Greece.

Junior Parkrun is run by a volunteer core group with support of parents, grandparents, and other members of the parkrun community volunteering weekly to help marshal, distribute finish tokens, scan barcodes or time keeping.

There have been a total of 87 volunteers so far and their help has been vital to keep the event going and very much appreciated.

If you would like your children to attend, simply register at www.parkrun.ie/register/ print or save the scannable barcode on your phone and take this every time you attend a parkrun anywhere in the world.

An incentive for children to participate regularly is the milestone wristbands when they achieve half, full or ultra-marathon distance.

There is a fun warm up routine before the start and the whole aim of Junior Parkrun is to provide a free, fun, and active event weekly for all the family with parents and guardians walking and running with their kids.

The group welcomes everyone to register and attend especially on 21st for the anniversary run.

Special guests are attending and there will be refreshments after.

If you have any queries, contact us at dundalkitjuiors@parkrun.com or find us on Facebook.