HER Outdoors Week begins in Louth this Monday

Louth Local Sports Partnership will facilitate a number of opportunities for females of all ages during HER Outdoors week
HER Outdoors Week takes place across Louth next week from Monday 8 to Sunday 14th August. HER Outdoors week aims to celebrate and encourage more females to get out and enjoy the benefits of being in the outdoors while bringing visibility to the opportunities for females to get involved in outdoor physical activity.
The week is aimed at offering an opportunity for all females to escape to the outdoors and try something new. Louth Local Sports Partnership will facilitate a number of opportunities for females of all ages during HER Outdoors week to #FindYourOutdoors and encourage females to try new outdoor activities within the county.
Below are some of the events that are taking place next week in Louth. See the Louth Local Sports Partnership Facebook page here for links to register for each event.
For more information please contact Louth Local Sports Partnership on 042-93go224318 or email barry.casey@louthcoco.ie
