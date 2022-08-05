Search

05 Aug 2022

HER Outdoors Week begins in Louth this Monday

Louth Local Sports Partnership

HER Outdoors Week begins in Louth this Monday

Louth Local Sports Partnership will facilitate a number of opportunities for females of all ages during HER Outdoors week

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 Aug 2022 10:00 PM

HER Outdoors Week takes place across Louth next week from Monday 8 to Sunday 14th August. HER Outdoors week aims to celebrate and encourage more females to get out and enjoy the benefits of being in the outdoors while bringing visibility to the opportunities for females to get involved in outdoor physical activity.

The week is aimed at offering an opportunity for all females to escape to the outdoors and try something new. Louth Local Sports Partnership will facilitate a number of opportunities for females of all ages during HER Outdoors week to #FindYourOutdoors and encourage females to try new outdoor activities within the county.

Below are some of the events that are taking place next week in Louth. See the Louth Local Sports Partnership Facebook page here for links to register for each event.

  • Teenage Girls Get Active in the Outdoors Land & Sea - Mon Aug 8th 10am - 5pm Carlingford Adventure Centre
  • Ladies Beach Yoga & Dip - Mon Aug 8th 10am - 11:30am Priest Beach, Blackrock
  • Ladies Intro to Hiking in the Cooley Mountains - Tues Aug 9th 10am - 1pm Carlingford
  • Ladies Beach Yoga & Dip - Tues Aug 9th 10am - 11:30am Clogherhead Beach, Clogherhead
  • Ladies Zumba & Dip - Wed Aug 10th 10am - 11:30am Priest Beach, Blackrock
  • Sea Kayaking in Clogherhead - Fri Aug 12th 11am - 12.30pm Clogherhead Beach Clogherhead
  • Ladies Social Coffee Cycle on the Greenway - Sat 13th 11am - 1.00pm
  • Intro to Leisure Cycling with Drogheda Cycling - Sun 14th 10am to 12pm

For more information please contact Louth Local Sports Partnership on 042-93go224318 or email barry.casey@louthcoco.ie

