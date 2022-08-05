Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Friday morning will be dry with sunny spells but a few showers will develop in the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
On Friday night it will be cloudy but it will be generally dry with clear spells in Louth.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in a light west to southwest breeze.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.