04 Aug 2022

'Awash With Colour' exhibition launches in Dundalk's An Táin

Artist Jenny Slater with one of her pieces. Photo: Arthur Kinahan

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

04 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

The launch of the collaborative exhibition ‘Awash With Colour’ in An Táin Arts Centre took place last Wednesday.

The exhibition contains over 90 original pieces of work from 21 artists from AAEX Dundalk (Art as Exchange) and 17 writers from Moposogs (Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group).

This is the result of a collaboration between the groups during lockdown, which saw individual writers and artists exchange work to bring forth inspiration and new creative pieces.

Spearheaded by Dara MacGabhann leader of the Monaghan Poets and Songwriters Group and Caoimhe O’Dwyer and Julie Corcoran from AAEX the project of art, music and poetry already took place in the Íontas Theatre Castleblayney.

'Awash with Colour' launched in An Táin last Wednesday and the exhibition will run in the Basement Gallery until August 27th.

The work is a mixture of songs, poems, prose, short stories and all sorts of visual art including oils, water colour, pen and ink, mixed media and photography.

An exciting feature of this exhibition is there are QR codes on each of the written pieces.

Viewers are invited to scan the code and listen to the recordings of the songs, poems, and stories on their own headphones as they look at the art piece.

The exhibition will run until Saturday August 27th in the Basement Gallery in An Táin.

For details off all participating artists and writers, radio interviews, future exhibitions and to view the pieces log onto www.awashwithcolour.ie

