Government funding announced for upgrade of Carlingford Omeath Greenway
Government funding of €30,000 has been allocated to an upgrade of the fencing and surface on the Carlingford Omeath Greenway in north Louth.
The funding announcement was made today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, as part of a funding package of almost €6 million to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects across rural Ireland.
The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), is aimed at enhancing outdoor amenities such as walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches, and also to provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering the country's reputation as a destination for adventure tourism.
Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “We’re at the height of the Summer and whatever the weather I know families are getting out and enjoying Ireland’s great outdoors. The funding I’m announcing today will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit."
