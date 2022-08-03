Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 3 August 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Mc Donnell (née Johnson) of Newtowndarver, Castlebellingham, Louth / Clogherhead, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 2 August 2022. Mary, beloved wife of the late Tom, dear mother to Joe, Thomas, Margaret, Clare, Paul and Shane. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, sons in law Bob and Paddy, daughters in law Lisa, Sandra and Trisha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.40am to St Michael’s Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to McGeoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Niall O'Donoghue of Spain and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Louth



Suddenly, at home in Spain, surrounded by his heartbroken family on 27 July 2022. Niall, loving husband of Rose (née O’Connor), dear father of Chloe and Celli, loving son of Celli and Aileen, and brother of Ciaran and Niamh. Niall will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, mother-in-law Pauline O’Connor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning walking to St. Patrick Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 14.20. No flowers please. All enquires to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerry Carroll of 4 Chestnut Grove, Tallanstown, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary (nee Geraghty) and loving father of James, Gerard, Stephen, Nicola (O’Neill), Paudie and Daniel. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret, parents James and Mary, brothers Jim, John, Paddy and Benny, sisters Phylis and Mary Malone.

Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Celine, Raywina, Maria, Leanne and Sarah, grandchildren Caitlyn, Tadhg, Patrick, Alfie, Willow, James, Jack, Grace, brother Martin, brother-in-law Fintan, sister-in-law Michelle, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of St Peter and Paul, Tallanstown (A91 AY60) arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Oliver Plunketts' Cemetery, Tallanstown. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May he rest in peace



