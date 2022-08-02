Search

02 Aug 2022

Irish Water works to affect supply in parts of Louth this week

Irish Water advises of essential maintenance works at Cavan Hill Water Treatment Plant

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Aug 2022 1:30 PM

Irish Water working in partnership with Louth County Council will carry out essential maintenance works to the Cavan Hill Water Treatment Plant. Customers on the Cavan Hill & Dunbin supply networks may experience some low water pressure for periods from 8am on Wednesday 3 August to midnight on Friday 5  August.  

Irish Water says that crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these maintenance works as quickly and as safely as possible. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. 

Speaking about the maintenance works, Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands that essential works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary maintenance works may cause.

"The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.  

"Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.”

