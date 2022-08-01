Wee Binnian Walking Festival returns to Louth next month

Search

01 Aug 2022

Wee Binnian Walking Festival 9-11 September 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Aug 2022 9:00 PM

The Wee Binnian Walkers will host their three day annual Walking Festival from 9-11 September and wish to invite people to them to hike in the stunning landscapes of the Mourne and the Cooley Mountains. Sponsoring this year's festival is Jackson Sports, Belfast.

Wee Binnian Walkers was formed as a social club that walks in 1987.This is the 26th Wee Binnian Walkers’ annual walking festival. There was no festival in 2020 & 2021.

The Festival HQ is the Town Hall, Church Street, Warrenpoint BT34 3HN. All buses depart from and return to the Town Hall. Free car parking is available on The Square public car park and three other car parks within close walking distance.

There are two walk options on Friday 9 September including a night walk – both are grade two. On both Saturday 10 and Sunday 11, there are four walks – graded one-three. Walkers must register to join a walk, either in advance via Ticket Source or on the day at the festival base. See the Wee Binnians’ website  www.weebinnians.com for further details. Prices:

  • Three days - £30
  • Two days - £22
  • One day - £12
  • Night walk - £10
  • Blister boogie - £30

After Walks events include on the Friday night, an informal get together at the Skylite Room, No.7 Duke Street, Warrenpoint at 8pm, where attendees can relax after the first day’s walking and get a chance to mingle with fellow walkers.

On Saturday night the legendary Blister Boogie, the social highlight of the weekend. Dinner and dance. Admission by ticket only, available via Ticket Source.  Venue: Whistledown Hotel, Warrenpoint - Time: 8.00pm.

Apres Hike Festival Close takes place after the walks, and include complimentary refreshments, as well as a free draw courtesy of Wee Binnians.  Venue: Warrenpoint Town Hall, BT34 3HN.

More details and the festival leaflet can be found here as well as on the website www.weebinnians.com and on Facebook/ Instagram.

