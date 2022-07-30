Sail Training Ireland awards certification to Louth teen

Fifty young Irish trainees took part in an intensive week-long voyage as crew members of three different sailing vessels and during the week they received their certificates of completion from Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers at a special awards ceremony in Dublin’s Docklands.

Among the participants was Callum Enright from Louth.

The participants were nominated to take part by various youth organisations throughout the country such as Foróige Youth Diversion, Sailability Northern Ireland, Túsla - the Child and Family Agency, Family Resource centres, School Completion Programmes, Cork Life Centre, Manor St. John Youth Service, Waterford and South Tipperary Youth Service and Scouting Ireland.

The 13 counties represented were Antrim, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The trainees formed a special guard of honour as part of the 2022 ‘Asgard Armada’ - which saw a special lifting of the East Link Bridge this morning to allow the three returning boats sail in formation into Dublin docklands, marking the conclusion of their training and just in time for the special presentation award event at the Mayson Hotel on North Wall Quay.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Mr Leo Varadkar TD said:

“I congratulate these 50 extraordinary young people who completed the course. In the process they have learned vital skills which will benefit them in their future lives and careers. Sailing is a great way to encourage youth development and train new leaders. This course in particular ensures that sailing does not discriminate against backgrounds or circumstances.”

Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht and Defence and Government Chief Whip, Jack Chambers TD, praised the 50 participants.

“This all-island initiative by Sail Training Ireland is to be commended. It is crucial for all sports to be inclusive and to give opportunities regardless of background,” Minister Chambers said.

“Inclusivity and a SportForAll ethos is at the core of my policies as Minister and I strongly believe that all sports must be welcoming and inclusive, offering appropriate opportunities for participation and improvement to all, regardless of background, gender, disability, sexual orientation or ethnicity.

"Time spent involved in sports is crucial for young people. It gives them a sense of purpose and encourages them to make new friends and try new experiences. I am hugely impressed with the work Sail Training Ireland do especially with programmes like this one and I am delighted to be here today.”

Daragh Sheridan, CEO of Sail Training Ireland said:

“We are delighted to be honouring the achievements of the 50 amazing young people who make up the 2022 Asgard Armada. This is always a special moment for each trainee, many of whom come home from even a quite short but intensive experience at sea with a changed view of life, a greater sense of purpose and a new perspective on their own capabilities.

"Sail Training Ireland brings a challenging, personal development experience which can really have a huge impact on those taking part. Our participants come from varied backgrounds and many would typically never have such an opportunity open to them without assistance from a local community organisation. We could not do this without the continued support of our donors and the Department of Defence. We very much appreciate the presence of the Tanaiste and the Minister for Sport underlining the value the Government attaches to inclusive programmes.”