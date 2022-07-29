Moves to strengthen Brexit contingencies for coastal communities in Louth welcomed

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed moves by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to strengthen Brexit contingencies for our coastal communities in Louth.

In the last number of days, Minister McConalogue has announced a €20m Brexit Sustainable Aquaculture Growth Scheme and a liquidity aid scheme for fisheries cooperatives.

Senator McGreehan said: “I very much welcome these important contingencies put in place to protect our farming and fishing sectors against the impacts of Brexit.

“When the Minister visited Louth on his ‘Backing Rural Ireland’ tour he listened carefully to the people at the coalface of the industry and I hope that our thriving coastal industries can benefit from these opportunities”

“Minister McConalogue visited Louth a few months back and met with the Ferguson family in Cooley Oysters, in Greenore and the Lynchs in Dundalk Bay Seafoods in Clogherhead.

“These were a small sample of the family businesses in Co. Louth who have been working incredibly hard in their businesses and their communities for decades.

“The Brexit Sustainable Aquaculture Growth Scheme is based on the Seafood Task Force and will provide €20 million in funding for capital investments to accelerate the sustainable growth of the Aquaculture Sector.

“While the Brexit Fisheries Cooperative Transition Scheme will introduce liquidity aid of 7.5% of the reduction in fish sales for fishery Co-operatives.

“These are important investments to grow the sector while protecting coastal communities from Brexit."