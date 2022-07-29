Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Friday will be dry to start with sunny spells in the morning, but cloud will gradually increase in the afternoon and isolated showers will develop.
Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will then spread from the west later in the evening.
Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in a light or moderate south to southwesterly breeze.
Scattered outbreaks of rain on Friday night.
A humid and breezy night with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
