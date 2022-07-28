Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells.
It will be dry to start, but some scattered showers will develop during the afternoon.
The showers will clear again in the evening.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in a light easterly breeze.
Thursday night will be dry with clear spells and a few shallow patches of mist and fog forming around dawn.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.
Ethan Boyle, left, and Liam McGing of Finn Harps await a corner against Patrick Hoban, centre, Andy Boyle, Greg Sloggett and Darragh Leahy, right, during the Airtricity League Premier Division match
