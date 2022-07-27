Louth public invited to have say on Carlingford to Templetown Greenway (Pic: Louth County Council)
Louth County Council is inviting the public to have its say on on the proposed Carlingford to Templetown Greenway, through a questionnaire to provide feedback to the project team responsible for the project,
The local authority is proposing to develop a greenway from the village of Carlingford to Templetown Beach with links to the heritage village of Greenore as part of the proposed Great Eastern Greenway. As part of a public consultation and in accordance with the TII’s Code of Best Practice National and Regional Greenways, members of the public and interested parties are invited to participate in the public consultation phase.
The purpose of this first public consultation is to present the Study Area and hear feedback from interested parties. Visit this link for a survey that will take approximately five minutes to complete. Closing date for submissions is the 8th August 2022.
Paul Carroll of Ghan House who won Best Dining Experience in 2019 with Lisa O'Connor Dundalk Stadium and Pat McCormick President Dundalk Chamber
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.