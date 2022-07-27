Search

27 Jul 2022

Louth public invited to have say on Carlingford to Templetown Greenway

Donard McCabe

27 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

Louth County Council is inviting the public to have its say on on the proposed Carlingford to Templetown Greenway, through a questionnaire to provide feedback to the project team responsible for the project,

The local authority is proposing to develop a greenway from the village of Carlingford to Templetown Beach with links to the heritage village of Greenore as part of the proposed Great Eastern Greenway. As part of a public consultation and in accordance with the TII’s Code of Best Practice National and Regional Greenways, members of the public and interested parties are invited to participate in the public consultation phase. 

The purpose of this first public consultation is to present the Study Area and hear feedback from interested parties. Visit this link for a survey that will take approximately five minutes to complete. Closing date for submissions is the 8th August 2022.

