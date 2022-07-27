Lastest SEEK mural described as a 'milestone' for Dundalk

The latest SEEK Urban Art Festival's mural has been completed.

French illustrator, painter and muralist Licea, from Paris, created the spectacular art piece entitled 'Les Papillons Dans Le Ventre' which means 'Butterflies in Your Stomach' at Carrolls Village on the wall of the IMC Cinema.

TCCM Manager Martin McElligott, speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, said: “This is a SEEK collaboration between Sarah Daly of Creative Spark, SEEK and Dundalk Outcomers.

“Licea is from Paris and who better than a Parisian woman to talk about love, right here in Dundalk.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to show how Dundalk has changed and it is great to be part of a generation of change. This piece of art fits in perfectly to that brief for us.

“There has been a great reaction. It can't be described as anything but a really beautiful mural.

“I think this mural has changed the SEEK project this year – it has taken it on a step and I feel we really needed to do that.

“It is a step forward. Last year the tallest mural in Ireland was created and this mural this year is a milestone for Dundalk.

“It is supporting the LGBT+ community – it could be the second mural of this scale in the country supporting this community.”

Dundalk Outcomers manager Bernadine Quinn said they are 'thrilled' with the mural.

“It is an amazing piece of art, it is just fantastic”, she said.

“With the success of the Pride celebrations recently and then this beautiful mural; we are over the moon – it is the icing on the cake.

“The people of Dundalk are very embracing and accepting and this mural is a symbol of that. Love is love and this piece or art captures that beautifully.”

Artist Licea, who has been creating street art for two years, said she had a “great experience” in Dundalk while creating the mural.

“People were really interested and came to see how it was progressing and have a chat. I really enjoyed creating this piece of art in Dundalk.”

Martin McElligott thanked the IMC Cinema and the Carroll Village management team for their support.